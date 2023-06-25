United States | Human remains were found near the place where actor Julian Sands disappeared

According to the county sheriff’s office, eight people have died in the area in the next few years.

In January the missing british actress By Julian Sands human remains have been found near the place of disappearance, reports news agency AFP.

According to local authorities, passers-by walking in the mountains of Southern California found the remains. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found in a wilderness area.

The remains were taken to the coroner for identification. The identity of the deceased should be known next week.

At the moment of disappearance The 65-year-old Sands disappeared while hiking on the 10,000-foot-high Mount San Antonio, about 50 miles from the city of Los Angeles. The mountain is better known as Mount Baldy.

Authorities said in January that Sands was reported missing the same day he left for his trip. However, the search had to be stopped after about a day due to the risk of an avalanche.

The sheriff’s office said at the time that the area has become more treacherous, with eight people known to have died there between 2017 and 2022. AFP reports that the peak of Mount Baldy is a popular destination among residents of the city of Los Angeles.

Sands was, according to AFP, an experienced hiker who has said that “he is at his happiest on the top of the mountain on brilliantly cold mornings”.

Sands acted in films, among other things Hotel in Florence, Fields of Death and Leaving Las Vegas and in TV series 24 and Hard Law: Special Unit.