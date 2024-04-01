United States | Human infection with bird flu was confirmed in Texas

The infection is estimated to have originated from dairy cattle that contracted the disease.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA A bird flu infection in humans has been confirmed in Texas, say Texas health officials. The infection is estimated to have originated from sick dairy cattle. Bird flu has recently been found in livestock in the US, for example in the states of Texas and Kansas.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP have also written about the matter.

This is only the second case of infection of the H5N1 subspecies of bird flu found in the United States. The first case was found in Colorado in 2022. The infection then came from poultry.

The patient's only symptom was said to be redness of the eyes. He is said to be recovering.

Human-to-human transmission of bird flu is very rare. In the case of the person who is now sick, based on preliminary tests, it is not believed that the virus has changed into one that would spread more easily among people.

of the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) has not changed its assessment of the threat posed by bird flu to humans because of the case, but considers the threat to be still low, say the Texas authorities in their announcement.

According to the release, the disease of livestock does not threaten the safety of milk products, as milk from infected cows must be destroyed and pasteurization of products destroys many pathogens.