United States HS’s reportage journey to U.S. constituencies begins in the sacred land of democracy: Does the foundation created in the 18th century still bear, or does the Constitution threaten to become a dead letter?

The United States declared independence almost 250 years ago, but now the foundations of its democracy have been called into question. HS’s reportage journey to U.S. constituencies begins at the house where the country was once founded.

Philadelphia

There it now stands. The house where the United States was founded.

The gentlemen representing the thirteen British colonies had been meeting in a red-brick building for more than a year when they finally signed on July 4, 1776 Thomas Jefferson draft declaration of independence. The story goes that four days later the proclamation was read aloud in the courtyard of the same building.