George Floyd, Could 25, 2020. Jacob Blake, August 23, 2020. Rayshard Brooks, June 12, 2020. Violence that made his cousin say: “We not belief the police”. So why so many episodes of violence with the American police in the USA? “The fact of the American police is that the police might be confronted with weapons at any time. When you may have that type of nervousness, minimal coaching and unhealthy recruiting standards, you go. proper to catastrophe “, explains Maria Haberfeld, professor of criminology on the John Jay Faculty of Legal Justice. For her, fundamental coaching is likely one of the primary dysfunctions. Communication can also be not taught sufficient.

For Yann Philippe, historian of American civilizations on the College of Reims (Marne), the police have nice latitude to make use of their weapons. “There’s a type of immunity particular to the police and a few clarify that it has contributed to this tradition of ‘We shoot first’ and we’ll see then”.

The US police have been on the offensive in opposition to crime and medicines, a job that has been bolstered because the Seventies. “Departments that obtain extra army gear find yourself killing extra individuals, this reinforces militarism within the division. Officers take extra dangers and see violence as a technique to resolve issues greater than earlier than.”, explains Ryan Welch, political science researcher on the College of Tampa. In response to a number of research, a black particular person is extra more likely to be killed by the police than a white particular person.