Through a few simple steps, the platform of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) allows you to carry out a huge number of procedures and requests virtually, without the need to go to an office. By creating an account, anyone is able to start a process and even check their chances of having a procedure approved.

For those who already have an account, you will only have to Enter the official Uscis site and select the button in the upper right corner that allows you to enter and identify yourself. If you have to create a new one, it is only necessary to provide an email address to which the user has access.

How to create an Uscis account

The button to create a new account is located next to the aforementioned login option. By selecting this, the platform will ask the user for an email address. After providing it, a link will be sent to the box where the user must go to create their password. Again on the Uscis site, two fields will have to be completed with the chosen password, which is recommended to alternate between upper and lower case and to have some number and special character for security reasons.

With the password already created, a verification code will be sent, again to the email, that must be entered on the site. The user will then finish setting up their account by choosing a series of security questions. It is important to remember that with each entry a new verification code will be requested that will be sent by the means chosen by the user.

United States: how to do USCIS procedures online

With the account already created, The user must enter “My Uscis”, the option to fill out an online application (“File a form online”) and a field will be presented to choose the desired procedure. In some cases, before completing it, some questions can be completed so that the applicant knows the chances he has of having his procedure approved.

Your online account allows you to submit forms, pay fees, view the status of your case, respond to requests for information, view notifications, send us messages, and get responses. If you forgot your account username, recover it here https://t.co/bYaVnLExSG pic.twitter.com/T4UiiRmn9N — USCIS Spanish (@USCIS_es) October 24, 2023

The information to complete will depend on each particular request, but there is a general recommendation that works for each of them: it is always best to provide documentation, which must have a translation into English if it is in another language. Additionally, the system will throw warnings in case there are incomplete fields; If it is red, the applicant must complete it, while if it is green, the procedure can be completed without that information, but it is still recommended to include it.

What Uscis procedures can be carried out online