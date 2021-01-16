He will become the 46th President of the United States. Joe Biden will be invested, Wednesday, January 20 in Washington, alongside Kamala Harris, vice-president. “This may be the only thing we can say for sure”, ironically Washington post (link in English). Indeed, in a context of tension after the violent intrusion of supporters of Donald Trump on Capitol Hill and in the face of the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left more than 380,000 dead in the United States, the ceremony does not will not look like the previous ones. Here is how it will unfold.

An unchanged date

Since 1937 and every four years, the investiture ceremonies take place on January 20 (or 21) in the United States, indicates Yale University Law Library website (link in English). This will be no exception to the rule. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and his vice-president Kamala Harris will therefore officially take office on Wednesday, January 20 in Washington, on the steps of the Capitol, seat of Congress.

A ceremony under high security

The ceremony will take place just two weeks after the violent intrusion of supporters of Donald Trump in the Capitol. Criticized for delaying the deployment of the National Guard during these events, the Pentagon authorized the deployment of up to 15,000 troops in the US capital for this swearing-in ceremony. Some 6,200 soldiers from the National Guard are already there and are camping there. They should be 20,000 on D-Day.

The mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, for her part, announced that she had requested from the Department of Homeland Security the extension of the special security period related to the nomination. She also said she asked for the state of emergency to be declared upstream in the federal capital in order to obtain additional funds for security, which Donald Trump ratified on Monday, January 11.

According to American media like CNN (link in English), an internal US Federal Police (FBI) document warns that armed Republican supporters could participate in protests in all 50 US states between this weekend and January 20.

A lean program

“United America”, this is the announced theme of this ceremony. “It is time to turn the page on this period of division. The nomination will reflect the values ​​we share and will remind us that we are stronger united than separate”, Tony Allen explained, who heads the inaugural presidential committee (link in English). During his inauguration, Joe Biden will take the oath, one hand on the Bible, from the steps of the Capitol, just like the vice-president. Singer Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem, followed by Jennifer Lopez for a musical performance, the organizing committee said on Twitter. The presidential duo “[passera] the troops in review, their spouses, Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, by their side “, details France Inter.

Tea #InaugurationDay ceremony lineup is here! Invocation – Bro. Leo O’Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance – Andrea Hall

National Anthem – @Lady Gaga

Poetry Reading – Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance – @JLo

Blessing – Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman pic.twitter.com/IkTAwH3wgu – Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 14, 2021

Joe Biden will then go directly to Arlington National Cemetery, along with three of his predecessors: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. There he will lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and address a battered and divided America to appeal for unity. Outgoing President Donald Trump has said he will not attend the ceremony. His absence “is a good thing”, estimated his successor. Former Democratic President Jimmy Carter will also be absent because of his great age, 96 years old.

A successful investiture … but at a distance

The event traditionally attracts hundreds of thousands of people, but reception capacities have been reduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In a rare question-and-answer session, Joe Biden was speaking to a reporter who told him: “People wonder what your nomination will look like”. “Me too”, he blurted out, smiling. Indeed, Americans were urged not to travel to Washington for the ceremony, but rather to watch it online or on television. The sale of tickets to attend has also been limited and on the lawns of the National Mall, the esplanade where visitors usually gather, 191,500 American flags “representing the people who cannot come to Washington” will be exposed, specifies the organizing committee (link in English).

Will not be present on site, depending on Washington post, that around 2,000 people, including “the families of the president-elect and the vice-president-elect, the leadership of Congress, the president of the National Association of Governors, a high-level diplomat or two.” and “members of Congress, other dignitaries”. All will have to wear masks and respect a distance, adds CNN (link in English). As for the usual celebrations, dinners, parades and balls, they also had to be canceled because of the health situation. In the evening, comedian Tom Hanks will still present a special program, broadcast on all the major American channels, with other musical guests, including Justin Timberlake.