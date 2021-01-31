Wrapped in a long purple coat, the color of bipartisanship and suffragists, Kamala Harris walks along Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday, January 20. She holds her grand-niece by her hand, dressed in faux fur “to look like aunty” when she was a child*. To her left, her husband and her stepchildren smile behind their masks. Behind them, the rest of the family accompany Joe Biden’s number 2 to his office, in the Eisenhower building, across from the White House. A few hours earlier, the whole clan attended the inauguration of Kamala Harris, the first female vice-president of the United States.

Wife, mother, sister, auntie … and now, Madame Vice President. Today marks an amazing chapter for you, our family, and for our nation. We love you so much. https://t.co/Ijf3h0CqHh – Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) January 21, 2021

Throughout the race for the White House, the Democrat highlighted this great family union. In her victory speech at the beginning of November in Wilmington (Delaware), she assured that her mother had taught her to “the family first and foremost – the one you are born into and the one you choose”. Nothing suprising. In American political life, it is common to reveal one’s family and personal history. “All the candidates and presidents talk about their parents, with the possible exception of Donald Trump”, according to Célia Belin, researcher at the Brookings Institution in Washington. “It helps build a narrative around politicians.” Kamala Harris has forged her career on a story that is far different from any of her predecessors.

The vice president was born in Oakland, a California city won over to Democrats for decades. This is where his parents met, two immigrants who had come to study in the United States. Shyamala Gopalan left India to join the prestigious Berkeley University, before becoming a great biologist, specialist in breast cancer. Future economist and Stanford teacher Donald Harris from Jamaica meets his wife at civil rights rallies.

She has built her image on this double identity: she is the daughter of immigrants who have chosen to make the United States their country; and an American who grew up in the black community. Célia Belin, political scientist to franceinfo

Kamala Harris’ origins echo those of a growing number of her fellow citizens. “It really is the face of a new America”, points out Ann Morning, a sociologist at New York University, in an interview with Washington post*. The vice-president “gives visibility to a minority [sud-asiatique] important and which, very often, is not much promoted in the public sphere in the United States “, analyzes the sociologist.

This visibility is all the greater given that Kamala Harris’ career gives her the appearance of a pioneer: first black prosecutor in San Francisco then in California, first woman of South Asian origin to represent this state in the Senate, first black and first person of Indian descent elected to the country’s number 2 position. For CNN*, “the rise of the former California senator to the vice-presidency will literally change the face of power” in the USA. His inauguration marks “a turning point in the long struggle for representation and racial equality”, continues CNN. She also recalls “that the fight against white supremacism [sera] one of the main challenges of this administration “.

After her parents’ divorce, the “VP” grew up in a small yellow house in Oakland, with her mother and younger sister, from whom she became inseparable. “We leaned on each other, Kamala Harris tells the Washington post*. All the happy times, all the hard times, all the moments of transition, we have lived them together. “





An undated photo of Kamala and Maya Harris children. (COURTESY OF KAMALA HARRIS / AFP)

Their relationship is further strengthened when the Democrat helps her little sister, who got pregnant at 17, to raise her daughter. “My grandmother and my aunt were my second mothers”, Meena Harris, a lawyer and activist now 36, told the New York Times*. When she starts the race for the White House, Kamala Harris does so with the support of Maya, her campaign manager for the primaries, until the senator throws in the towel in December 2019 for lack of funding.

However, it is out of the question that these close links cast doubt on the ethics of the vice-president. Shortly before the Democratic duo’s inauguration, Joe Biden’s team reminded Meena Harris that she had no right to get rich from her aunt’s position, reports Axios*. The young woman had indeed unveiled a collaboration between her company and the brand of headphones Beats. There were headphones that seemed to pay homage to the “VP”. “Meena Harris didn’t do anything illegal, but the White House immediately wanted to remind her of the rules she must follow.”, explains Célia Belin. A way for the presidential ticket to “to be exemplary, to settle with the Trump family, which we know have mixed private interests and public responsibilities for four years.”

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have little in common, but they both live in step families. The former prosecutor married at the age of 50 to Doug Emhoff, a lawyer specializing in entertainment law, who already had two children from a previous marriage. Asked by Glamour*, Cole Emhoff claims to have had a “love at first sight” when he got to know his mother-in-law over dinner. The 26-year-old actor says he discovered “someone special and absolutely unique”.

Kamala Harris does not fail to highlight this image of a loving and involved stepmother. “In the United States, even more than in France, the family is essential for politicians: it humanizes them”, analyzes political scientist Célia Belin. During the Democratic National Convention in August, the intervention of the candidate is thus introduced by her relatives. “You are a rock, not just for our father, but for three generations of our great mixed family”, proclaims* his daughter-in-law, Ella Emhoff. “I’ve had a lot of titles in my career, and the vice-president’s will be fantastic, Kamala Harris replied, but ‘Momala’ [surnom donné par ses beaux-enfants] will always be the one that matters most. “





Kamala Harris (from behind) with her stepchildren Ella and Cole Emhoff, during the investiture ceremony in Washington (United States), January 20, 2021. (OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

The friendship of the former prosecutor with her husband’s ex-wife does not go unnoticed either. The producer Kerstin Emhoff was also present at the nomination of the “VP”. Kamala Harris gladly says their relationship was born “in the stands, during Ella’s swimming and basketball competitions”. “Sometimes we joke that our modern family functions almost too well”, she laughs, in a text written for the magazine It*.

Seeing a reconstituted household at the top of the state is unusual in American politics, which has instead “valued dynasties, like the Kennedys and the Bushes”, note Vox*. Yet the Vice President’s family is like many others in the United States. One in six children grows up in a blended family and 13% of adults are step-parents, according to a Pew Center study cited by the news site. Kamala Harris’ role as stepmother “shines the spotlight on a domestic phenomenon that has been stigmatized for too long”, said Naja Hall, founder of a network dedicated to reconstituted homes, in a forum at NBC*.

The campaign also highlighted the couple formed by Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff. The lawyer took unpaid leave in August 2020, when his wife was appointed Joe Biden’s running mate. He skimmed the meetings for several months, while highlighting their complicity on social networks, notes Release. On Twitter, he does not hesitate to present himself as a “proud husband” and is looking forward to becoming the country’s first “Second Gentleman”. “Traditionally, male values ​​have dominated over everything else. He may be a man, but his wife is vice president and will wield a degree of power he will never achieve.”, notes Liette Gidlow, historian of American politics at Wayne State University, interviewed by Release.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU – Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

This reversal is all the more striking as “the role of the spouses of the president and vice-president is institutionalized in United States”, recalls political scientist Célia Belin. “They have representation activities and usually a dedicated team. Usually the ‘Second Lady’ takes care of the decoration and charity work.”. Doug Emhoff has already announced that he will teach law at Georgetown University and work with the White House on access to justice for the most disadvantaged.

“Kamala Harris is mixed race, black and Indian. She was raised in the Hindu and Christian religions. She married a man of Jewish faith and has a blended home.”, Célia Belin list. The Harris clan “is a modern family like we have never seen at the head of the country”.

* Links marked with asterisks refer to content in English.