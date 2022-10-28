Friday, October 28, 2022
United States | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was assaulted during a burglary

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2022
in World Europe
0

Paul Pelosi was assaulted after a burglary at the couple’s California home.

of the United States the chairman of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi husband Paul Pelosi has been abused.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Paul Pelosi was assaulted after a burglary at the couple’s California home early Friday, according to a statement from the president’s office. Nancy Pelosi was not present at the residence at the time of the incident.

“The assailant has been arrested and the motive for the attack is under investigation,” Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hamill told in the statement.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital where he is receiving excellent care and is expected to make a full recovery.”

