No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was filmed in a hair salon without a mask, accusing the picture of being staged

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 4, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


Pelos said he had been photographed after washing his hair.

The United States Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has been criticized in her home country when she was photographed without a face mask at a hair salon on Monday in Los Angeles. Based on the picture, Pelosi was wearing a mask around his neck and not on his face.

Pelosi has previously spoken vehemently in favor of using face masks in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

He commented on the incident on Wednesday, saying it was a “staging”.

“I just washed my hair. I don’t wear a face mask then, ”Pelosi explained.

The security camera image shows how Nancy Pelosi walked inside the hairdressing beauty salon without facial expressions.­Picture: esalon

Democrat politician The president in constant word with Pelos Donald Trump commented on the recent statement in his familiar way on Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi said the beauty salon owner ‘staged her’. Maybe the beauty salon owner should run for the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy? ” Trump wrote.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

High school student pulled a huge pike out of the lake

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.