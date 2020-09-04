United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was filmed in a hair salon without a mask, accusing the picture of being staged

Pelos said he had been photographed after washing his hair.

The United States Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has been criticized in her home country when she was photographed without a face mask at a hair salon on Monday in Los Angeles. Based on the picture, Pelosi was wearing a mask around his neck and not on his face.

Pelosi has previously spoken vehemently in favor of using face masks in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

He commented on the incident on Wednesday, saying it was a “staging”.

“I just washed my hair. I don’t wear a face mask then, ”Pelosi explained.

The security camera image shows how Nancy Pelosi walked inside the hairdressing beauty salon without facial expressions.­

Democrat politician The president in constant word with Pelos Donald Trump commented on the recent statement in his familiar way on Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi said the beauty salon owner ‘staged her’. Maybe the beauty salon owner should run for the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy? ” Trump wrote.