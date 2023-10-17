Tuesday, October 17, 2023
United States House of Representatives | The struggle for speaker continues, Jim Jordan did not get enough support in the first round

October 17, 2023
Twenty House Republicans voted against Republican nominee Jim Jordan.

Stateside the struggle for the Speaker of the House of Representatives continues. Republican presidential candidate Jim Jordan received 200 votes on the first ballot and the Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries 212 votes.

Twenty Republicans in the House of Representatives therefore voted against Jordan. A majority of the votes cast is needed to be elected, and Republicans only have a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

So Jordan can only lose a few votes of his party mates, when the Democrats vote for theirs, i.e. Jeffries, in every round.

Disputes within the Republican Party led earlier this month to the House Speaker, a Republican by Kevin McCarthy to be ousted from his position in a close vote. Due to the speaker drama, the House of Representatives has been paralyzed for two weeks.

However, Jordan has expressed confidence that he will eventually get the support of a majority in the House of Representatives. His allies believe the same. CNN has reported that a source said that Jordan is ready for as many votes as necessary.

House of Representatives majority leader Steve Scalise withdrew from the race last week just a day after being selected as the Republican nominee for speaker. Scalise had received the nomination after defeating Jordan in a close vote.

After the withdrawal of Scalise, former President of the United States Donald Trump too a new opportunity presented itself to the supportive Jordan.

The new president is not expected to have a soft landing. The owner of Pest has been wrested at the same time as the fighting between the US ally Israel and the extremist organization Hamas has escalated and Israel has attacked Gaza with force. Concerns have been expressed in the United States and other Western countries about US support for Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russia, when the US is strengthening its support for Israel.

The speaker’s absence in the House of Representatives has also prevented the approval of new emergency aid to Israel.

Money taps are also a concern within the country. Decision-makers have a month to reach an agreement on US federal funding, so that the country could once again avoid a federal shutdown.

