The president of the US House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, supported this Tuesday opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, in an effort to obtain bank records and other documents from the president and his son Hunter Biden.

The legislator considered in a press conference that it is the next “logical step” in the investigations in this regard undertaken by the conservative group since they regained control of the Lower House after the mid-term elections in November 2022.

Resolutions regarding a political trial must be validated by the plenary session of that Chamberwhere it is not yet clear that McCarthy has the support of moderate Republicans in his caucus, before reaching the Senate, under Democratic control, and that it is the one that has the power to carry out these types of processes.

The son of the president of the United States, Hunter Biden.

“I am calling on our House committee to open a formal impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden”he said, claiming that the Democratic president “lied” to the American people about his son’s business dealings abroad.

As this newspaper anticipated last week, the accusation that the Republican majority of the House of Representatives is working on is related to the business of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, with companies from China, Ukraine and Romania, when he was the Barack Obama’s vice president (between 2008 and 2016).

It is already known that Hunter was hired by companies in these countries during this period and that he received at least US $2 million in consulting payments.

Republicans allege that, in principle, they were deals that he obtained given the position of power that his father had at that time. Something that, even if it were true, does not constitute a crime in itself and is something that has already been investigated by US prosecutors. In fact, the same could be said of members of Donald Trump’s family, who did or obtained business during his presidency with people or countries that sought to position themselves against the Republican.

What would be illegal is that Biden would have acted, from his position of power, to benefit his son’s clients. Furthermore, Republicans now allege that the president may also have benefited financially from his son’s businesses.

That, without a doubt, would be a crime. Since January, when they regained control of the House, Republicans have launched several investigations into the Biden family businesses focused on Hunter.

For now, Neither these investigations, nor others carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, have found any link between the president and those businesses or traces that he had received a payment.. President Joe Biden, for his part, has always vehemently denied it from the beginning.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME