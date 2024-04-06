United States | Hotels were fully booked along the path of the total solar eclipse

A rare total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico and Canada on Monday, April 8.

in North America preparing for the most important astronomical event of the year, the total solar eclipse.

The rare phenomenon is expected to be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico and Canada on Monday, April 8. of The New York Times according to the total eclipse is expected to last from less than a minute to a few minutes depending on the location.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is between the Earth and the Sun.

“Daylight goes from bright sunlight to eerie twilight in seconds,” former astrophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Fred Espenak describes the phenomenon by ABC News in the interview.

of the United States space administration Nasa has estimated that nearly 32 million people live in a path where the total solar eclipse can be witnessed on Monday. At least a partial solar eclipse can be witnessed in any US state, according to NASA.

Perfect the cities that fall on the path of the solar eclipse are prepared for masses of visitors and traffic jams.

Lead analyst at market research company Airdna Jamie Lane message service in X The video you are sharing shows how crowded accommodation in US cities will be during the path of the total solar eclipse, especially on the night between Sunday and Monday.

Many hotels in the city of Burlington, Vermont, have been sold out for months, reports news agency AFP. For the few remaining free rooms, even 600-700 dollars, or about 550-650 euros per night, are being asked.

The vice president of the local chamber of commerce by Jeff Lawson incredible luck literally “fell from the sky” into the city's arms.

Thanks to the solar eclipse, the number of people in a small town of about 40,000 inhabitants can double for a day.

“I don't know if we'll get anything like this again,” Lawson says, according to AFP.

Last time a total solar eclipse was witnessed in part of the United States in August 2017.

The upcoming total solar eclipse will be more extensive than its predecessor, and its path will include more populated areas than the 2017 path.

After Monday's solar eclipse, the next total solar eclipse is not expected to be visible in the United States until 2044.

Six prisoners have even sued the authorities in the United States to get a chance to witness the rare phenomenon, reports news agency AFP.