United States | Hollywood Actors approved a new collective agreement

78 percent of the members of the actors’ union were in favor of accepting the new contract and 22 percent were against it.

Stateside SAG–AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors, has approved a new collective agreement. Earlier this year, the union was on strike for 118 days until it reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios.

The preliminary contract still required the actors’ final approval.

78 percent of the members of the actors’ union were in favor of accepting the new contract and 22 percent were against it.

“This is a golden age for SAG-AFTRA and our union has never been stronger,” Union President Fran Drescher said after final approval of the contract.

Hollywood screenwriters were also on strike earlier this year. Their strike ended at the end of September.