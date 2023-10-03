United States | Historic firings in the House of Representatives – McCarthy was voted out of the Speaker’s seat

McCarthy was voted out 216-210.

Republican politician Kevin McCarthy has received departure passes from the seat of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the British Broadcasting Corporation reported, among other things BBC and the US channel CNN.

The matter was voted on on Tuesday. The outcome was narrow, as 216 delegates voted for McCarthy’s dismissal and 210 against it.

A total of eight Republicans supported McCarthy’s departure.

This is the first time in US history that the Speaker of the House of Representatives has been forced to resign.

The result of the vote is a big victory for the radical wing of the Republicans, represented by Matt Gaetz made a motion on Monday to remove McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

McCarthy drew the ire of the Republican fringe over the weekend when he pushed through the bill with the support of Democrats.

The 58-year-old McCarthy started as speaker of the House of Representatives in January 2023. He was preceded by the Democrats Nancy Pelosi.