In locations, we are able to see extra. Spectacular pictures, filmed by a journalist, give an thought of ​​the dimensions of the hearth. In California (United States), forests burn for miles. Confronted with a wall of fireside, the battle of the firefighters appears virtually ridiculous. In all, the fires devastated 8,000 km², or 80 occasions the world of ​​Paris. It is exceptional for 33 years.

“The terrain is steep and tough. It’s steeply sloping, with canyons. You can not ship males there with out having made aerial surveys”, stated Keith Murthy, firefighter and chief of operations. Certainly one of his fires was brought on by fireworks at a celebration. Along with Canadairs and helicopters, elite troopers deployed on the spot. These new fires broke out as California is experiencing an distinctive warmth wave.