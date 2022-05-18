The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) announced a “historic” agreement on Wednesday with the players’ associations that formalizes equal pay between the men’s and women’s national teams.

US Soccer is the first federation to equate World Cup awards given to men’s and women’s teams, he said.

“This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have forever changed the game here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” said federation president Cindy Parlow Cone.

In February, the US women’s national team got a $24 million payout and the promise of equal pay in a new collective bargaining agreement with the USSF. The US women’s team won the World Cup four times and four Olympic gold medals.

The issue of World Cup prize money had been a major part of the lawsuit brought by the women’s team in 2019, which accused the federation of “stubbornly refusing” to pay its male and female players equally.

Terms of Wednesday’s deal include “identical compensation for all competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, and the introduction of the same commercial revenue sharing mechanism for both teams,” the USSF said.

The achievements of this collective agreement “are a testament to the incredible efforts of the WNT players on and off the field,” said its captain, Becky Sauerbrunn. She also said she hopes the deal “will also serve as a foundation for the continued growth of women’s soccer both in the United States and abroad.”

The deal, which runs through 2028, also seeks to improve “player health and safety, data privacy and the need to balance responsibilities between club and country“, the USSF said.

Megan Rapinoe, the US soccer captain, is openly gay. Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Female star Megan Rapinoe, with a reputation as a tough advocate for social justice causes including equal pay and conditions for herself and her teammates, said in February that a deal would “change US Soccer for the better.”

Central defender Walker Zimmerman, a member of the men’s team’s players’ association, welcomed the deal, saying he hoped “it wakes up others to the need for this type of change.”

“They said equal pay between men and women was not possible, but that didn’t stop us, we went ahead and did it,” he added.

