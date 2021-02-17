In Texas (United States), entire cities like Dallas were crippled by snow and cold. The thermometer dropped to -18 degrees, 25 degrees below the usual averages in the region. In these temperatures, moving quickly becomes perilous. In a suburban Houston neighborhood, the cold froze the pipes. This cold spell is historic, unheard of since 1906. In addition to freezing temperatures, power cuts are made to relieve a system threatened with overheating.



In Texas, nearly three million Americans are still without power, Wednesday, February 17. In front of some shopping centers, the queues are getting longer; many fear shortages. Further east, the cold snap came into contact with warm coastal air. Houses were thus swept away, blown by tornadoes and winds at more than 250 km / h.



Journalist Loïc de La Mornais was live from Dallas on Wednesday for the 20 Hours of France 2. “There are no inhabitants in the streets, the very few inhabitants that we have met tell us that they have never seen this. They are especially not used to walking in this snow, they are not not equipped for. All public services are closed “, he reports.

The JT

The other subjects of the news