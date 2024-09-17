Tuesday, September 17, 2024
United States | Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was implicated in a human trafficking investigation, was charged

September 17, 2024
Combs has been the subject of numerous civil lawsuits describing him as a violent sex offender.

American hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been charged with illegal business and human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Combs was arrested in New York’s Manhattan early Tuesday Finnish time. of The New York Times the arrest was preceded by a grand jury decision on indictments.

Combs has been the subject of numerous civil lawsuits describing him as a violent sex offender.

In March, federal agents raided Combs’ residential properties as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Combs has denied all the allegations against him.

He has no serious convictions, but accusations of physical abuse have followed him for a long time. They date back to the 1990s.

Combs, 54, founded the Bad Boy label in 1993 and was a major figure in the commercialization of hip-hop. His protégés have included, among others, the deceased Notorious BIG. and Mary J. Blige.

