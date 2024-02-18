United States | Hillary Clinton: Trump must be taken literally

People did not take Trump literally and seriously in 2016, said former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

of the United States former foreign minister Hillary Clinton warns that Donald Trump will withdraw the United States from the military alliance NATO if he wins the election.

Clinton spoke about it at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. This is reported by NBC News, among others.

Clinton called on other NATO countries to take Trump's speeches “literally and seriously”.

“He means what he says. People didn't take him literally and seriously in 2016. Now he's telling everybody what he's going to do, and those people who try to ignore that are living in a different world,” Clinton said during the panel discussion.

Clinton lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Also, for example, many experts who worked in both the Trump and Biden administrations have warnedthat Trump will withdraw the United States from the military alliance if he wins the election next November.

According to Clinton, Trump is doing everything he can to get as authoritarian as possible in the United States.

Trump's The NATO position came to the surface again when he said at his campaign meeting the other week that the United States should not protect NATO countries that do not pay the alliance's required share of their defense spending from Russian attack.

According to Trump, “the president of a major country” asked him if the United States would come to their aid if Russia attacked, even if they had not paid the required share.

“No, I wouldn't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them [Venäjää] to do whatever pleases them. You have to pay,” Trump said.

Trump's statements have caused concern in NATO countries, and among others the sitting president Joe Biden has severely criticized Trump.