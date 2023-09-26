United States | Hillary Clinton mocked Putin at the expense of Finland: “Too bad, Vladimir”

Relations between the former US Secretary of State and the Russian president are known to be frosty.

of the United States former foreign minister Hillary Clinton the president of Russia sent a sharp receipt on Tuesday to Vladimir Putinreports news agency AFP.

Clinton briefly commented on how the military alliance NATO has expanded after Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022.

“Too bad, Vladimir. You caused it [Naton laajeneminen] myself,” Clinton said as she returned to the US State Department for the unveiling of her official portrait on Tuesday.

“We have always said that no one is forced to join NATO. People themselves choose and want to join NATO,” he continued.

Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO application in May 2022. Less than three months earlier, Russia had attacked Ukraine.

Finland was accepted as a NATO member on April 4, 2023, and the ratification process for Sweden is still ongoing.

Putin has justified the attack on Ukraine, among other things, by the fact that the country has sought NATO membership.

Clinton took office in 2009 and sought to restore relations with Russia. They had weakened a year earlier due to the war in Georgia.

However, the relationship between the two cooled towards the end of Clinton’s tenure. Among other things, Putin accused Clinton of inciting protests by opposition leaders in 2012.

When Clinton ran for the US presidency as the Democratic candidate in 2016, Russia tried to interfere in the election with the intention of helping Donald Trump to victory.

On Sunday, Clinton warned the American people that Putin is likely to try to meddle in next year’s presidential election as well.

“I’m afraid that the Russians have now shown that they are good at meddling [vaaleihin]. If he has [Putinilla] given the opportunity, he’ll do it again,” Clinton said of the former White House press secretary Even Psak in the program on the news channel MSNBC.