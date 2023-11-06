According to official information, the Earth has already received the impact of a geomagnetic storm that came from the Sun. For this reason, the repercussions of the event have already begun to be experienced and one of them is the presence of the northern lights. This phenomenon could be observed for a good part of this week in the north of USAas long as they accompany some necessary climatic conditions.

Data from the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), which was replicated by Fox Weather, indicates that the geomagnetic storm, usually also called a solar storm, left the star some time ago and impacted the planet in the last few hours. This phenomenon has no consequences or risks for humanity and, in some cases, could give rise to an attractive visual spectacle.

Where to see the northern lights in the United States

Among the effects of solar storms is the formation of northern lights. This phenomenon provides a light show that is extremely attractive to millions of people in different locations in the northern hemisphere. Many cities even use this as a tourist incentive. On this occasion, several cities in the US will be able to enjoy it.

According to the aforementioned organization, some could already be seen during the early hours of Monday in states from Iowa to the north and even the northern Illionois could have experienced the phenomenon. Although the appearance of the northern lights in the United States is not expected in the next few hours, the possibility of their recurrence persists until Friday.

The northern lights may appear until the end of this week in the United States

In addition to being in the indicated regions, for it to be observed it will be necessary for the sky to be clear and for light pollution to be low.