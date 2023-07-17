United States | Heavy rain and thunderstorms battered the US East Coast over the weekend, five dead

Stateside a record severe heat wave has continued to punish the western and southern parts of the country. On the other hand, the northern parts of the east coast of the country have suffered from heavy rains and thunderstorms.

In the state of Pennsylvania, five people died in floods caused by rains, which have derailed cars from the roads, the newspaper reports New York Times. Flights have had to be canceled in New York. The rains have also caused power outages.

Governor of Pennsylvania Kathy Hochul has warned of very unstable weather conditions.