United States | Hawaii’s largest volcano began to erupt

The lava erupting from the volcano has so far remained in the summit area and does not pose a danger to the residents of the lower slopes.

Hawaii the largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, US officials said Monday.

According to the authorities, the lava erupting from the volcano has so far remained in the peak area and does not pose a danger to the residents of the lower slopes. However, the authorities urged residents to stay ready in case the situation worsens.

Hawaii has six active volcanoes, of which Mauna Loa is the largest. It has erupted 33 times since 1843. The most recent eruption before the current one was in 1984, when the mountain raged for 22 days and lava flows flowed as far as seven kilometers to the city of Hilo, where today nearly 44,000 people live.