United States | Harris presented his economic line – attracting voters by lowering prices

United States|Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris presented her vision for combating inflation for the first time at a campaign event.

of the United States aspiring to be the next president Terrible Harris emphasizes the reduction of American costs in its economic line and criticizes companies for overpricing.

Harris presented his economic line at a campaign event in North Carolina on Friday local time. In his speech, Harris presented, among other things, tax breaks for families with children, help to get state-subsidized healthcare and support for first-time home buyers.

“By any measure, our economy is the strongest in the world … but many Americans still don’t feel that progress in their daily lives,” Harris said.

Harris also urged Congress to enact the first federal ban on price gouging by food companies, where companies raise their prices unreasonably high.

In his speech, Harris presented for the first time his vision for combating inflation, which has been criticized as a problem for the current president Joe Biden in the season.

Much of Biden’s economic line has been transferred directly to the campaign of Harris, who is acting as his vice president. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s the campaign team is trying to tie Harris to Biden.

“Kamala Harris has been in office for three and a half years and all she has done is wreck the economy. Terrible can’t get rid of the smell of bidenomics,” Trump’s campaign commented, using a term referring to the economic policy of the current administration.

Trump’s campaign team also claimed, among other things, that Harris’s vision would be Soviet-style communism.

Harris has partly taken a model from Trump’s populist playbook, but in his economic line, Harris seeks confrontation with Trump’s campaign.

“Donald Trump is fighting for billionaires and big business… I’m fighting to get money back to the working class and the middle class,” Harris said.

In his speech, among other things, Harris reminded the voters of his modest background and said, for example, that he worked at the fast food restaurant McDonald’s during his university studies.

Harris, who became the Democratic presidential candidate, has been successful in the polls against Trump. The US presidential election will be held in November.