United States|Trump is seen as more reliable in economic and immigration matters, Harris in matters related to abortion and democracy.

Democrats presidential candidate Terrible Harris leads the Republican presidential nomination Donald Trump barely in the three major latitude states, it turns out of The New York Times (NOW) about the new poll.

In the survey, Harris leads Trump in all three states included in the survey by 50-46 percentage points.

According to the survey, a large part of the support of the Democrats is due to the personal popularity of Kamala Harris. Harris’ endorsement is Joe Biden higher than previously measured support in all three states included in the measurement.

According to the survey, Trump is still considered a more reliable candidate than Harris in the themes related to the economy and immigration, which will be central to the outcome of the election.

In particular, his attitude towards abortion and democracy is seen in Harris’s favor.

However, the trust in Harris’s economic competence is clearly higher than the trust in Biden’s economic competence was.

PennsylvaniaMichigan and Wisconsin are very important swing states for the outcome of the presidential election.

The margin between the candidates in all these states was less than three percentage points in the last presidential election, but they have a total of 44 electoral votes out of 538.

270 electoral votes are needed for victory.

NYT reminds us that the presidential race is currently in a very volatile phase, as Harris and his vice presidential candidate Tim Walz are still quite new faces and they are just building their presidential campaigns.

However, Biden’s change to Harris has significantly increased the Democrats’ internal enthusiasm for the election. Harris has increased the Democrats’ satisfaction with their own candidates in the state of Libra by up to 27 percent.

Democrats are now more satisfied with their own candidates than Republicans. Three months ago, the situation was the opposite.

Measurement carried out by the Siena College Research Institute, which specializes in opinion polls. The survey is one of the first high-quality polls conducted after Joe Biden’s resignation, NYT says.

693 people answered the survey in Pennsylvania, 619 people in Michigan and 661 people in Wisconsin. The surveys were conducted between August 5 and 9.

The margin of error of the measurement is 4.2–4.8 percentage points, depending on the states.