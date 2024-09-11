United States|The presidential candidates quickly faced each other again after Tuesday night’s heated election debate.

Presidential candidates Terrible Harris and Donald Trump had never met before Tuesday’s election debate, but they met each other again on Wednesday morning.

Democratic candidate Harris and Republican candidate Trump attended a memorial service for the victims of the WTC attacks in New York on Wednesday.

The event organized in Manhattan was also attended by the outgoing president Joe Biden and Trump’s vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

Even though the wording in Tuesday’s debate was tight in some places, at Wednesday’s event, Harris and Trump agreed to represent each other side by side.

News agencies published pictures in which the two smiled widely and also shook hands again.

From New York, Harris and Trump continued their journey to a memorial service in Pennsylvania, where one of the planes used in the attacks crashed.

The year 2001 The victims of the WTC attacks were remembered in New York on Wednesday in different ways.

On Wednesday, 23 years have passed since the extremist organization al-Qaeda carried out terrorist attacks on the United States.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists flew two hijacked airliners into the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

The third hijacked plane crashed into the US Department of Defense building at the Pentagon in Virginia, near Washington.

The fourth plane was on its way to Washington, but crashed in rural Pennsylvania after passengers tried to fend off the hijackers.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.

The attacks shocked the entire world. The shock was added by the fact that TV viewers could watch live the rescue attempts of the victims and finally the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

A Saudi-born person is behind the attacks Osama bin Laden.