In the United States, history also plays out on the famous greenback. The faces displayed there are surprisingly uniform. On the queen denomination (1 dollar), George Washington, first president, and on that of 5 dollars, Abraham Lincoln, author of the proclamation of the emancipation of slaves. For that of 10 dollars, Alexander Hamilton, First Secretary of State for the Treasury. 50 dollars: Ulysses Grant, general of the Union army during the Civil War, then president. 100 dollars: Benjamin Franklin, central figure of the American Enlightenment. And then there’s the $ 20 bill, one of the most popular denominations. The face that emerges there seems carved with a billhook. The eyebrow is bushy. Its history too.

Considered by Donald Trump as the first “populist” president, Andrew Jackson, in command from 1829 to 1837, was above all the owner of slaves (like a majority of the Founding Fathers, moreover) and the author of the first deportation of the Amerindians. . The historical episode is known by an almost poetic name (the Trail of Tears), which poorly masks the violence of the event. Tens of thousands of Amerindians, mostly Cherokee people (whose name is still attached to a Jeep model …), were forcibly pushed west of the Mississippi to “liberate” their lands for the benefit of culture. cotton, “white gold” collected by hundreds of thousands of slaves.

Before long, the racist president’s face will be removed from the $ 20 bill. Joe Biden announced it, taking up a project launched by Barack Obama in 2014. Donald Trump, who had hung in the Oval Office a portrait of Jackson (replaced, since the arrival of Joe Biden in the scene, by that of Franklin ), had stopped the process. Instead, the face of a woman will be affixed. Black. Former slave. Anti-slavery. Feminist. Sometimes nicknamed “the black Moses.” Front: Harriet Tubman.

Hundreds of slaves freed thanks to an underground network

Born Araminta Ross, she was born in the 1820s (there were no records for the birth of slaves), on a plantation in Maryland, the last slave state before the “border” with the North. She is part of a family of nine children, then separated between several teachers. In 1849, she emancipated herself leaving behind a husband, John Tubman, a free man who felt good where he was, and took the “underground railroad”, set up by abolitionists. , black and white, and Quakers. “Like the railroad, the real one, was recently installed in the United States, they used this metaphor which allowed them to have coded discussions. For example, a station chief was someone who lodged fleeing slaves; a driver was the one who took them from one place to another. So it allowed them to have discussions in front of other people without being taken “, explained to France Culture Anouk Bloch-Henry, author of a biography.

Free, but not quit. Once arrived in Pennsylvania, her promised land, Harriet Tubman returns to slave land in order to free her family, then other slaves. With his “Meter fifty, almost completely toothless”, according to Howard Zinn’s description in A popular history of the United States (Agone editions), “Always armed and most often in disguise, she made nineteen excessively risky round trips to guide more than three hundred slaves to freedom”. According to the historian, “She declared to the fugitives: ‘You will be free or dead.’ “ During the Civil War (1861-1865), she joined forces with Union troops. She is alternately a nurse, cook, scout and spy. In 1863, she participated in a raid on the Combahee River in South Carolina, in which hundreds of slaves were freed. After the end of slavery and until her death in 1913, she campaigned with the suffragists for the vote of women.

Is its place on a symbol of capitalism?

“She is the embodiment of a triple oppression: she is poor because she was born a slave, woman and black”, summarizes Nicolas Martin-Breteau, historian of the United States at the University of Lille. If intersectionality was not yet born, the one that was nicknamed “the General”, perfectly embodied the problem. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump called Jackson’s replacement choice “Purely political correct”. “A former slave replacing a slave owner: it is a sign of the rearrangement of collective memory”, corrects the academic. Just as the removal of statues of notorious slavers in public space is another. However, one debate can lead to another, which crosses part of the country and which the historian summarizes as follows: “Is it the place of Harriet Tubman to be on a banknote, symbol of capitalism, which was built on slavery, it which was considered as a good that one could buy with these same dollars? ? “ Wouldn’t it be better to dedicate a monument to him, like the one inaugurated by Barack Obama in homage to Martin Luther King near the Washington Mall? But then, on these famous banknotes, we should only leave paper clips of white men, half slavers? The color of the ticket does not change. That of history, yes.