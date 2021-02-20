The United States today handed over to Germany the former concentration camp guard Friedrich Karl Berger, an alleged Nazi war criminal and probably the last to be brought to justice due to the advanced age of the survivors of the atrocities of National Socialism, both victims as executioners. Berger, 95, arrived in Frankfurt aboard an ambulance plane specifically hired for his transfer from the US state of Tennessee, where he had lived peacefully for the last 60 years, German federal police reported. Upon arrival on German soil, he was subjected to a first interrogation by German prosecutors. The Berger case had been occupying the authorities of both countries for several years. According to the US courts, in 1945 the suspect was the guardian of an outdoor detention center in the Hamburg Nazi concentration camp of Neuengamme near the town of Meppen, in the state of Lower Saxony and, with this, “an active participant in one of the the darkest chapters in the history of mankind.

At the end of last year, the US authorities rejected all Berger’s resources to prevent his handover to Germany and stressed that “war criminals cannot expect any kind of protection in the US.” Berger, who emigrated to Tennessee in 1959 and even received a German pension, admitted to the United States investigators that he had worked as a guard in the concentration camp, but claimed that he only carried out the orders of his superiors and claimed not to have witnessed ill deals. “I was then 19 years old and I was ordered to go to that place,” said the former Nazi uniform in the process prior to his surrender to the German authorities. The now elderly man hid his past in the host country for decades. His role in the repressive system of Nazism was discovered by chance after the discovery of a file on a sunken ship in the Baltic Sea. More than 2,000 documents about guards and other personnel working in Nazi concentration camps were found on the wreck.

In the documentation prepared by the United States for their delivery to Germany, it is emphasized that in the concentration camp near Meppen, Jewish, Polish, Russian, Danish, Dutch, French and political prisoners were interned under “terrible” conditions and that they were forced to to work “until exhaustion and death.” However, it is not clear that Berger, who is apparently in good health despite his advanced age, will ever be prosecuted. The superior prosecutor’s office of the city of Celle, in charge of the case, opened an investigation against Berger as a suspect of collaboration in multiple murders and requested his extradition to the US But last December it reported that the procedure had been suspended due to lack of evidence. The fact that he was a guardian in a concentration camp that was not expressly dedicated to the systematic extermination of prisoners is not enough “to link him to a specific homicidal act,” the prosecution said at the time.

After his expulsion from the United States and his surrender to Germany, the German justice first wants to know if the suspect is willing to testify before German investigators, said a spokesman for the Celle superior prosecutor’s office. He added that he will be asked if he is willing to make a voluntary statement and stressed that the suspension of the case is not final. In the event that Berger is willing to testify, the procedure could be reopened at any time. Speaking to the online edition of the daily Bild, Thomas Will, senior prosecutor and director of the Central Office for the Clarification of Crimes of Nazism, explained that the discovery of documents implicating the suspect in crimes against humanity was a stroke of luck. “As part of our investigations, we came across the so-called Thielbek list. It contains the names of people on the ship of the same name, which sank with concentration camp prisoners. And in that list we find clues from the concentration camp guards, including the name of the suspect “, highlights Will, who comments that these data were transmitted at the time to the United States justice.

The Neuengamme prison in Hamburg was built in 1938 as a branch of the Nazi concentration camp of Sachsenhausen, located north of Berlin. In 1940 it became an autonomous concentration camp and the largest in northwestern Germany. At its headquarters and its 85 external detention centers, more than 100,000 people were admitted, of which almost half, some 43,000 did not survive the hunger, disease, forced labor, mistreatment and torture to which they were subjected . The vast majority of the internees were used as slaves, forced labor for the war economy of the National Socialist regime of Adolf Hitler.