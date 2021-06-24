United States Half of a 12-story residential building collapsed in Florida – Dozens missing, video shows destruction

At least one person has died.

Half The 12-story apartment building collapsed for an unknown reason between Wednesday and Thursday night in Florida, USA, according to news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others.

At least one person has died in the collapse. There are more than a dozen injured.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman says news channel for CNNthat at least 51 people were presumably in the building at the time of the collapse and were not reached.

However, it is uncertain whether all 51 people have been in the building.

According to the authorities, about 80 of the more than 130 apartments in the block of flats built in 1981 are currently inhabited, according to the news channel NBC Miami.

According to the authorities, it is still difficult to estimate the final number of victims, as rescue work in the area is still badly under way.

According to Heyman, 14 people have been rescued from the ruins.

Collapsed the building is located in the city of Surfside, about 24 miles north of Miami.

Mayor of Surfside Charles Burkett told the media that the seaside apartment building collapsed around two o’clock at night local time.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

“It’s hard to imagine how that could happen,” Burkett said, according to Reuters.

“Buildings just don’t collapse on their own.”

The building people who lived in a standing position were evacuated to a nearby hotel.

News channel CNN reports that rescue operations at the scene began shortly after the collapse and continued in the morning with the help of dogs.

There were 80 rescue units on the scene at best. It is assumed that there are people in the ruins of the house.

“The dogs have gone through the scene of the accident but have not found anyone. It’s a big disappointment, ”Mayor Burkett told the news channel CNN.

A video of the crash site can be watched at the beginning of this story.