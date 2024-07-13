Saturday, July 13, 2024
United States | Gunshots at Donald Trump's campaign event in Pennsylvania: Trump's ear was bleeding

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 13, 2024
in World Europe

Trump had time to greet his supporters with a familiar gesture before the secret service directed him to the motorcade.

Come back trying to become president Donald Trump’s the sounds of several possible gunshots have been heard at an election rally in Pennsylvania.

The news agency Reuters and AFP and The New York Times.

Trump’s ear appeared to be bleeding as he was hurried out of the campaign event and into a motorcade by the Secret Service.

Trump had time to greet his supporters as he left with a familiar gesture, i.e. a raised hand clenched into a fist, The New York Times reports.

The news is updated.

