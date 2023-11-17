Saturday, November 18, 2023
United States | Gunman opens fire at psychiatric hospital – One dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
After the shooting, authorities investigated a suspicious vehicle in the hospital parking lot.

One a person has died in a shooting at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire, USA, reported CNN.

A gunman shot one person in the lobby of a psychiatric hospital in Concord, the state capital, Friday afternoon. After this, the police, who were called to the hospital, shot the armed person. According to state police, the suspected shooter died at the scene, and all patients are now safe. The victim of the suspected shooter was resuscitated at the scene. He died of his injuries later in hospital.

After the shooting, authorities investigated a suspicious vehicle in the hospital parking lot. by ABC News according to the investigation of the car, the bomb squad participated. According to CNN, the police did not comment further on the investigation into the vehicle.

The hospital is closed to visitors for the time being. A call center is organized for the relatives of the patients, through which they can contact the patients.

