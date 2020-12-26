More than 24 hours after a vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville, investigators do not know whether or not there was anyone on board the trapped camper van. “Investigators released the photo of the trapped camper van. He was spotted by surveillance cameras at 1:20 a.m. when he entered the tourist area of ​​Nashville, that is, five hours before the explosion.“, reports lreporter Stéphanie Perez in duplex from Washington, Saturday, December 26.



The FBI has called for witnesses. “For now, there are still a lot of gray areas, no privileged track. The modus operandi of the perpetrator poses questions. […] Why did you broadcast a message from the vehicle calling on the population to evacuate? Was it about causing chaos, but not about casualties?“, asks the journalist, who also specifies that theThe damage was considerable at the scene of the accident.

