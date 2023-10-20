Once again, the city of Austin, Texas, will host the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Even though Max Verstappen has technically won the championship, the drivers will still fight for a better position in the table and will give it all in the last races of this year’s competition. Here all the key information about the event.

When is the 2023 United States Grand Prix?

The 2023 United States Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, October 22. However, the event will last three days. The first two, the pilots compete for a classification and a sprint, mwhile the race will take place on the third day.

Where will the 2023 United States Grand Prix be?

The Circuit of the Americas will host the 2023 United States Grand Prix. The venue is located in Austin and has become the headquarters of the United States GP, the NASCAR Texas Grand Prix and the Motorcycle Grand Prix of the Americas . The circuit was the first in the United States to be built specifically for Formula 1 and had its first Grand Prix in 2012.

The length of the circuit is 5.51 km (3.42 miles) The race distance is 308.4 km (191.633 miles) with 56 laps. The current lap record is held by British driver Charles Leclerc, who set it in 2019.

Tickets for the 2023 United States Grand Prix

Formula 1 fans can buy their tickets for the 2023 Grand Prix on the official website. Tickets can be purchased for one, two or three days of the event. Ticket prices range from $545 to $8,119.

Schedules for the 2023 United States Grand Prix

This is the three-day schedule of the 2023 United States Grand Prix:

Friday, October 20

The first round of training will take place on Friday, starting at 12:30 CDT (Central Daylight Time). The session will end at 1:30 p.m. CDT.

After that, the qualifying race will start at 16.00 CDT, finishing at 17.00 CDT.

Saturday October 21

The sprint shootout and sprint sessions will take place on October 21. The shootout starts at 12:30 CDT and ends at 1:14 PM CDT. The sprint session begins at 17:00 CDT. Ends at 6:00 p.m. CDT.

Sunday October 22

The main race of the 2023 United States Grand Prix will take place at 2:00 p.m. CDT

Where to stream the 2023 United States Grand Prix?

ESPN and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the 2023 United States Grand Prix. It will also be broadcast on F1 TV Pro.

Where can you watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix outside the country?

Formula 1 has a extensive list of all the channels that will broadcast the United States Grand Prix outside the country.

Are there any American F1 drivers?

Yes. American Logan Sargeant is a driver for the Williams team. He was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and has a long career in motorsports. He started karting in 2008 and later competed in Formula 4, Formula Renault Eurocup, FIA Formula 3 and Formula 2 before joining the Williams Driver Academy, later becoming a driver for the team.

He debuted in Formula 1 testing with Williams at the 2022 United States Grand Prix, being the first American driver to participate in a weekend session since Alexander Rossi in 2015. On November 21, 2022, it was announced that Sergeant I would drive for the 2023 season.

So far, Sergeant has had 17 starts in Formula 1, but has not achieved any victory or podium. He has 0 points in the current championship. His best result in a race has been finishing in 11th position.

F1 2023 driver classification

This is the F1 lineup in their current positions in the 2023 Formula 1 Championship:

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing – 443 points; Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing – 224 points; Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes – 194 points; Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 183 points; Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – 153 points; Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 145 points; Lando Norris, McLaren – 136 points; George Russell, Mercedes – 132 points; Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 83 points; Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 47 points; Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 46 points; Esteban Ocon Alpine – 44 points; Alexander Albon, Williams – 23 points; Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo – 10 points; Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team – 9 points; Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo – 6 points; Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri – 3 points; Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team – 3 points; Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri – 2 points; Logan Sargeant, Williams – 0 points; Nick De Vries, AlphaTauri – 0 points; Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri – 0 points.

