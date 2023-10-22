The United States Grand Prix on the Formula 1 world calendar it will take place from 2021 at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. In the past there have been other Formula 1 events on American soil with different names: the respective rolls of honor follow.

USA GP Roll of Honor

1959 – Sebring: Bruce McLaren (Cooper)

1960 – Riverside: Stirling Moss (Lotus)

1961 – Watkins Glen: Innes Ireland (Lotus)

1962 – Watkins Glen: Jim Clark (Lotus)

1963 – Watkins Glen: Graham Hill (BRM)

1964 – Watkins Glen: Graham Hill (BRM)

1965 – Watkins Glen: Graham Hill (BRM)

1966 – Watkins Glen: Jim Clark (Lotus)

1967 – Watkins Glen: Jim Clark (Lotus)

1968 – Watkins Glen: Jackie Stewart (Matra)

1969 – Watkins Glen: Jochen Rindt (Lotus)

1970 – Watkins Glen: Emerson Fittipaldi (Lotus)

1971 – Watkins Glen: François Cevert (Tyrrell)

1972 – Watkins Glen: Jackie Stewart (Tyrrell

1973 – Watkins Glen: Ronnie Peterson (Lotus)

1974 – Watkins Glen: Carlos Reutemann (Brabham)

1975 – Watkins Glen: Niki Lauda (Ferrari)

1976 – Watkins Glen: James Hunt (McLaren)

1977 – Watkins Glen: James Hunt (McLaren)

1978 – Watkins Glen: Carlos Reutemann (Ferrari)

1979 – Watkins Glen: Gilles Villeneuve (Ferrari)

1980 – Watkins Glen: Alan Jones (Williams)

1989 – Phoenix: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1990 – Phoenix: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1991 – Phoenix: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

2000 – Indianapolis: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2001 – Indianapolis: Mika Häkkinen (McLaren)

2002 – Indianapolis: Rubens Barrichello (Ferrari)

2003 – Indianapolis: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2004 – Indianapolis: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2005 – Indianapolis: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2006 – Indianapolis: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2007 – Indianapolis: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2012 – Austin: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2013 – Austin: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2014 – Austin: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 – Austin: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 – Austin: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 – Austin: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 – Austin: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

2019 – Austin: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2021 – Austin: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 – Austin: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023 – Austin: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

US West GP Roll of Honor

1976 – Long Beach: Clay Regazzoni (Ferrari)

1977 – Long Beach: Mario Andretti (Lotus)

1978 – Long Beach: Carlos Reutemann (Ferrari)

1979 – Long Beach: Gilles Villeneuve (Ferrari)

1980 – Long Beach: Nelson Piquet (Brabham)

1981 – Long Beach: Alan Jones (Williams)

1982 – Long Beach: Niki Lauda (McLaren)

1983 – Long Beach: John Watson (McLaren)

Roll of Honor GP USA East

1982 – Detroit: John Watson (McLaren)

1983 – Detroit: Michele Alboretum (Tyrrell)

1984 – Detroit: Nelson Piquet (Brabham)

1985 – Detroit: Keke Rosberg (Williams)

1986 – Detroit: Ayrton Seine (Lotus)

1987 – Detroit: Ayrton Seine (Lotus)

1988 – Detroit: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

Roll of Honor GP Ceasar Palace

1981 – Las Vegas: Alan Jones (Williams)

1982 – Las Vegas: Michele Alboretum (Tyrrell)

GP Dallas Roll of Honor

1984 – Dallas: Keke Rosberg (Williams)