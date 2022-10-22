First pole position in Austin for Ferrari and to sign it was Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc who will climb to twelfth position due to the new ICE and turbo introduced.

Less than a tenth separated Max Verstappen from pole position, the two-time world champion will also start from the front row. The Dutch driver tried various tactics in terms of tire preparation, but in the third sector after the record in the central sector he paid the price.

Second row therefore for the Mercedes by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, third Lance Stroll and Lando Norris, then Bottas, Albon, Perez, Vettel, Gasly and Leclerc.

F1 | United States GP 2022, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Carlos Sainz 1: 34.356

Ferrari 2. Max Verstappen 1: 34.448

Red Bull 2nd Row 3. Lewis Hamilton 1: 34.947

Mercedes 4. George Russell 1: 34.988

Mercedes 3rd Row 5. Lance Stroll 1: 35.598

Aston Martin 6. Lando Norris 1: 35.690

McLaren 4th Row 7. Valtteri Bottas 1: 36.319

Alfa Romeo 8. Alexander Albon 1: 36.368

Williams 5th Row 9. Sergio Perez 1.34.645

Red Bull * 10. Sebastian Vettel 1: 36.398

Aston Martin 6th Row 11. Pierre Gasly 1: 36.740

AlphaTauri 12. Charles Leclerc 1: 34.421

Ferrari ** 7th Row 13. Yuki Tsunoda 1: 37.147

AlphaTauri 14. Fernando Alonso 1.35.876

Alpine * 8th Row 15. Kevin Magnussen 1: 36.949

Haas 16. Daniel Ricciardo 1: 37.046

McLaren 9th Row 17. Esteban Ocon 1: 37.068

Alpine 18. Mick Schumacher 1: 37.111

Haas 10th Row 19. Guanyu Zhou 1.36.970

Alfa Romeo* 20. Nicholas Latifi 1: 37.244

Williams

* Five seconds penalty for the introduction of a new component in the power unit (ICE, the heat engine)

** Penalized by ten seconds for the introduction of two new components in the power unit (ICE, the thermal engine and turbo)