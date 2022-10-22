First pole position in Austin for Ferrari and to sign it was Carlos Sainz ahead of Charles Leclerc who will climb to twelfth position due to the new ICE and turbo introduced.
Less than a tenth separated Max Verstappen from pole position, the two-time world champion will also start from the front row. The Dutch driver tried various tactics in terms of tire preparation, but in the third sector after the record in the central sector he paid the price.
Second row therefore for the Mercedes by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, third Lance Stroll and Lando Norris, then Bottas, Albon, Perez, Vettel, Gasly and Leclerc.
F1 | United States GP 2022, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Carlos Sainz 1: 34.356
Ferrari
|2. Max Verstappen 1: 34.448
Red Bull
|2nd Row
|3. Lewis Hamilton 1: 34.947
Mercedes
|4. George Russell 1: 34.988
Mercedes
|3rd Row
|5. Lance Stroll 1: 35.598
Aston Martin
|6. Lando Norris 1: 35.690
McLaren
|4th Row
|7. Valtteri Bottas 1: 36.319
Alfa Romeo
|8. Alexander Albon 1: 36.368
Williams
|5th Row
|9. Sergio Perez 1.34.645
Red Bull *
|10. Sebastian Vettel 1: 36.398
Aston Martin
|6th Row
|11. Pierre Gasly 1: 36.740
AlphaTauri
|12. Charles Leclerc 1: 34.421
Ferrari **
|7th Row
|13. Yuki Tsunoda 1: 37.147
AlphaTauri
|14. Fernando Alonso 1.35.876
Alpine *
|8th Row
|15. Kevin Magnussen 1: 36.949
Haas
|16. Daniel Ricciardo 1: 37.046
McLaren
|9th Row
|17. Esteban Ocon 1: 37.068
Alpine
|18. Mick Schumacher 1: 37.111
Haas
|10th Row
|19. Guanyu Zhou 1.36.970
Alfa Romeo*
|20. Nicholas Latifi 1: 37.244
Williams
* Five seconds penalty for the introduction of a new component in the power unit (ICE, the heat engine)
** Penalized by ten seconds for the introduction of two new components in the power unit (ICE, the thermal engine and turbo)
