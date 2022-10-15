After the debut in Miami in May, the Circus returns to the United States in Texas in Austin on the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix 2022. Max Verstappen at Suzuka in Japan celebrated the conquest of the second world title in his career by defending the throne won in 2021 and at COTA one year ago he achieved a fundamental success in his run-up to the world championship.

In Austin, Red Bull has the great opportunity to return to celebrate the conquest of the Constructors’ title that Milton Keynes has been missing since 2013. Ferrari, in fact, needs to score 19 points more than the team led by Christian Horner to send back to Mexico the Red Bull party. It won’t be easy, because Charles Leclerc is expected to introduce a new power unit with consequent penalty to be served on the starting grid.

Great expectation for the Mercedeswhich in the United States will bring the latest package of updates to the W13 in the hope of obtaining a victory in this season finale so as not to finish without stage wins for the first time since F1 features turbo-hybrid power units.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 and it is also thelast appointment live in clear on TV8 in this 2022. On FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct written report of each session, free practice included. Below are the details of the television programmingthe characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the United States Grand Prix.

United States Grand Prix 2022, program and TV schedules

Friday 21 October

21:00 Free Practice 1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

00:00 Free Practice 2 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 22 October

21:00 Free Practice 3 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

00:00 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 23 October

21:00 Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Times on TV8

Qualifying Saturday 22 October live at 00:00

Race on Sunday 23 October live at 21:00

US F1 GP circuit

Route: 5.513 km

Laps: 56

DRS zones: 2

Lap record: 1’32 ″ 029 (Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, in 2019)

Race lap record: 1’36 ″ 169 (Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, in 2019)

Race distance: 308,405 km

The roll of honor of the F1 United States Grand Prix