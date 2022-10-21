Charles Leclerc He was the fastest in the second free practice session of the United States Grand Prix in which the Monegasque was able to follow a program not constrained by the Pirelli tests for 35 minutes, like Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi and Kevin Magnussen.
In fact, these five riders in PL1 had not taken to the track to leave room for young people as required by the regulation and therefore they were also able to use non-experimental compounds. Latifi and Magnussen did not do it, Leclerc, Bottas and Ricciardo instead did and thus obtained the three best times in PL2.
At the level of penalty on the grid Sergio Perez and Guan Yu Zhou are already sure of five positions to be discounted due to the introduction of a new heat engine (ICE).
Relive Austin’s PL2 through ours LIVE
F1 | United States GP 2022, Free Practice 2 classification
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Time
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|16
|FERRARI
|1: 36.810
|37
|2
|77
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1: 37.525
|+0.715s
|37
|3
|3
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1: 37.627
|+0.817s
|40
|4
|55
|FERRARI
|1: 38.232
|+1.422s
|26
|5
|47
|HAAS FERRARI
|1: 39.507
|+2.697s
|26
|6
|4
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1: 39.547
|+2.737s
|26
|7
|1
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|1: 39.575
|+2.765s
|26
|8
|44
|MERCEDES
|1: 39.698
|+2.888s
|26
|9
|10
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|1: 39.840
|+3.030s
|26
|10
|11
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|1: 39.852
|+3.042s
|26
|11
|20
|HAAS FERRARI
|1: 40.084
|+3.274s
|24
|12
|22
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|1: 40.178
|+3.368s
|26
|13
|63
|MERCEDES
|1: 40.562
|+3.752s
|26
|14
|24
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1: 40.664
|+3.854s
|26
|15
|18
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1: 40.806
|+3.996s
|26
|16
|31
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1: 41.310
|+4.500s
|26
|17
|14
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1: 41.334
|+4.524s
|26
|18
|23
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1: 41.853
|+5.043s
|26
|19
|5
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1: 41.857
|+5.047s
|26
|20
|6
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1: 42.317
|+5.507s
|26
