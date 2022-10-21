Charles Leclerc He was the fastest in the second free practice session of the United States Grand Prix in which the Monegasque was able to follow a program not constrained by the Pirelli tests for 35 minutes, like Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi and Kevin Magnussen.

In fact, these five riders in PL1 had not taken to the track to leave room for young people as required by the regulation and therefore they were also able to use non-experimental compounds. Latifi and Magnussen did not do it, Leclerc, Bottas and Ricciardo instead did and thus obtained the three best times in PL2.

At the level of penalty on the grid Sergio Perez and Guan Yu Zhou are already sure of five positions to be discounted due to the introduction of a new heat engine (ICE).

Relive Austin’s PL2 through ours LIVE

F1 | United States GP 2022, Free Practice 2 classification

Pos. Num. Pilot Machine Time Detachment Turns 1 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1: 36.810 37 2 77 Valtteri Bottas ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1: 37.525 +0.715 s 37 3 3 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 1: 37.627 +0.817 s 40 4 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1: 38.232 +1.422 s 26 5 47 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 1: 39.507 +2.697 s 26 6 4 Landau Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1: 39.547 +2.737 s 26 7 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 1: 39.575 +2.765 s 26 8 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1: 39.698 +2.888 s 26 9 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI RBPT 1: 39.840 +3.030 s 26 10 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 1: 39.852 +3.042 s 26 11 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1: 40.084 +3.274 s 24 12 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI RBPT 1: 40.178 +3.368 s 26 13 63 George Russell MERCEDES 1: 40.562 +3.752 s 26 14 24 Zhou Guanyu ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1: 40.664 +3.854 s 26 15 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1: 40.806 +3.996 s 26 16 31 Esteban Or with ALPINE RENAULT 1: 41.310 +4.500 s 26 17 14 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 1: 41.334 +4.524 s 26 18 23 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1: 41.853 +5.043 s 26 19 5 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1: 41.857 +5.047 s 26 20 6 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1: 42.317 +5.507 s 26