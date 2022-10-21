Formula 1 arrives on the beautiful track in Austin, Texas for an interesting weekend also in view of the future, for the various experiments that will take place on the track, for the technicality of the track that will allow some more in-depth evaluations on the latest news (that the rain of Suzuka had denied us), including the new drive units almost certainly mounted by a good number of cars, on all Leclerc and Perez. In the first free practice session we saw a good debut of Ferrari with Sainz at the top of the standings despite a not perfect lap, with a Verstappen already fast in turn but apparently with some set-up problems, especially at the front, to be solved. Going to see the comparison between the data we catch the first, albeit still vague, signs of the weekend.

In the first sector Sainz has a more decisive entry into the so-called “snake” (curves 3-4-5) but then shows a different approach at the end of this section, with also an obvious error at the exit of curve 9, where it leaves a lot of gap to Verstappen’s advantage. On the long return straight we see once again the efficiency of the RB18 at DRS open with the Dutchman achieving a top speed of 321 km / h against Sainz’s 313, a good 8 km / h slower. But just after the long rear straight begins the last sector of the track, made up of a series of “horseshoes”, with long curves, of low minimum speed but still with a good load of lateral acceleration in the entry and exit phases. Here a good Ferrari emerges, with excellent traction and good grip even in combined braking, also a sign of a strong front and good tire grip. In the last braking, Sainz might be too strong, coming out slightly behind Verstappen, but still gaining significantly in the braking phase, with a sector time even more than 4 tenths better than the new two-time World Champion. Obviously what is seen on the track is barely the tasting of what will have to happen over the weekend. Many issues will come into play on a track as complete as that of Austin: the power of the Power Unit, with the new units to be evaluated, aerodynamic stability, essential for managing disconnections, and, above all, tire management, between high temperatures and both axles put you under stress with braking and fast straights and corners. This year’s Constructors title is officially at stake, but the track will be a source of data to draw information from a 2023 perspective. We’ll see who will do the best job.