The Austin weekend opened in the name of Ferrari. Carlos Sainz in fact he beat Max Verstappen in the PL1 of Austin, thanks to his 1: 36.857. With the same tire, the Spaniard preceded the two-time world champion by 224 thousandths.

Third position for Lewis Hamilton (+0.475), in front of a surprising Lance Stroll on Aston Martin. In the top 10 also Perez (who mounts the fifth engine and will be penalized), Alonso, Russell, Gasly, Norris and Vettel. The session was characterized by the presence of four young rookies: the best was Robert Shwartzman, 16th on Ferrari. The Israeli could also have approached the top-10 if his fastest lap hadn’t been hampered by Verstappen. Shwartzman preceded the others rookie Palou, Pourchaire and Sargeant, while Antonio Giovinazzi finished with a melancholy last position after only seven minutes.

F1 | United States GP 2022, Free Practice 1 classification