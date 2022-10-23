Max Verstappen makes history even further: with the success of Austin, the two-time world champion reaches Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel as the most wins in a single F1 season (13). The Dutchman clearly deserved his 33rd career victory: Carlos burned Sainz at the start, Verstappen had to manage up to the second stop, where the team put him in trouble with an 11 second pit stop. From then on, # 1 went on the attack, overtaking first Charles Leclerc and then Lewis Hamilton.

Great race also for the British, who enjoyed the return to victory for a long time but could do nothing against the superiority of the Red Bull-Verstappen package. Third Leclerc: the Monegasque took advantage of a “free” pit stop under the Safety Car and became the protagonist of a great overtaking on Sergio Perez.

Also in the top 10 are Russell, Norris, Alonso, Vettel, Magnussen and Tsunoda. A champion race for both the Spaniard, in comeback and victim of a very dangerous maneuver by Lance Stroll at 300 km / h, and for the German, who was leading a top-6 Grand Prix, but the race was partially ruined by a very long pit stop. The disappointment of the day is certainly Sainz: the Spaniard, who started very badly, was hit at the first corner by Russell, penalized by just five seconds for the maneuver.

F1 | United States GP 2022, order of arrival

Pos. Pilot Team Turns Posting / Withdrawal GpV 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 56 1: 42: 11.687 1: 39.541 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 56 + 5.023s 1: 39.830 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 56 + 7.501s 1: 39.731 4 Sergio Perez Red Bull 56 + 8.293s 1: 39.563 5 George Russell Mercedes 56 + 44.815s 1: 38.788 6 Landau Norris McLaren 56 + 53.785s 1: 41.322 7 Fernando Alonso Alpine 56 +55.078s 1: 41.804 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 56 + 65.354s 1: 41.538 9 Kevin Magnussen Haas 56 + 65.834s 1: 42.546 10 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 56 + 70.919s 1: 42.206 11 Esteban Or with Alpine 56 + 72.875s 1: 41.243 12 Alexander Albon Williams 56 + 75.057s 1: 42.471 13 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 56 + 76.164s 1: 42.394 14 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 56 + 81.763s 1: 41.674 15 Mick Schumacher Haas 56 + 84.490s 1: 42.320 16 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 56 + 90.487s 1: 42.420 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 56 + 103.588s 1: 43.485 Delay Lance Stroll Aston Martin 21 Accident 1: 43.080 Delay Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 16 Accident 1: 43.391 Delay Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1 Accident