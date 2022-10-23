Max Verstappen makes history even further: with the success of Austin, the two-time world champion reaches Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel as the most wins in a single F1 season (13). The Dutchman clearly deserved his 33rd career victory: Carlos burned Sainz at the start, Verstappen had to manage up to the second stop, where the team put him in trouble with an 11 second pit stop. From then on, # 1 went on the attack, overtaking first Charles Leclerc and then Lewis Hamilton.
Great race also for the British, who enjoyed the return to victory for a long time but could do nothing against the superiority of the Red Bull-Verstappen package. Third Leclerc: the Monegasque took advantage of a “free” pit stop under the Safety Car and became the protagonist of a great overtaking on Sergio Perez.
Also in the top 10 are Russell, Norris, Alonso, Vettel, Magnussen and Tsunoda. A champion race for both the Spaniard, in comeback and victim of a very dangerous maneuver by Lance Stroll at 300 km / h, and for the German, who was leading a top-6 Grand Prix, but the race was partially ruined by a very long pit stop. The disappointment of the day is certainly Sainz: the Spaniard, who started very badly, was hit at the first corner by Russell, penalized by just five seconds for the maneuver.
F1 | United States GP 2022, order of arrival
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Turns
|Posting / Withdrawal
|GpV
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|56
|1: 42: 11.687
|1: 39.541
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|56
|+ 5.023s
|1: 39.830
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|56
|+ 7.501s
|1: 39.731
|4
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|56
|+ 8.293s
|1: 39.563
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|56
|+ 44.815s
|1: 38.788
|6
|Landau Norris
|McLaren
|56
|+ 53.785s
|1: 41.322
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|56
|+55.078s
|1: 41.804
|8
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|56
|+ 65.354s
|1: 41.538
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|56
|+ 65.834s
|1: 42.546
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|56
|+ 70.919s
|1: 42.206
|11
|Esteban Or with
|Alpine
|56
|+ 72.875s
|1: 41.243
|12
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|56
|+ 75.057s
|1: 42.471
|13
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|56
|+ 76.164s
|1: 42.394
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|56
|+ 81.763s
|1: 41.674
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|56
|+ 84.490s
|1: 42.320
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|56
|+ 90.487s
|1: 42.420
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|56
|+ 103.588s
|1: 43.485
|Delay
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|21
|Accident
|1: 43.080
|Delay
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|16
|Accident
|1: 43.391
|Delay
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1
|Accident
