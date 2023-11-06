The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a significant increase in the number of H-2B visas available for fiscal year 2024. In consultation with the Department of Labor (DOL) , an additional 64,716 H-2B visas are expected to become available, in addition to the 66,000 granted annually. This measure represents almost doubling the quota of this visa category for next year.

H-2Bs are temporary non-agricultural work visas that allow American employers to bring foreign workers to the United States to temporarily fill jobs that are not related to agriculture. These immigration permits are essential to meet the demand for employees in various industriesincluding construction, hospitality, tourism, food services, cleaning, child care and health.

According to DHS, this action was taken to address the growing demand for temporary non-agricultural workers in the United States. H-2B workers are essential to fill temporary jobs that cannot be filled by available American workers. To be eligible, Employers must demonstrate that there are not enough people in the US trained and willing to perform the required jobs.

Requirements to apply for a work visa in the United States

This additional quota of H-2B visas will go to workers from the following countries: Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, The Savior, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras and others. The process to obtain them involves the American employer submitting a petition to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to demonstrate the need for foreign workers. Once the petition is approved, workers can apply for a visa at a US embassy or consulate in their home country.

The requirements to obtain an H-2B visa They include the worker being a citizen of a country that has a reciprocity agreement with the United States, having a job offer from a U.S. employer, and demonstrating that he or she has the skills and experience necessary for the position. The H-2B visa is initially granted for one year, but can be extended for up to three additional years.