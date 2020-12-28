United States Girls ’and boys’ scout organizations drifted into air disputes in the United States

The confrontation escalated after The Boy Scouts, traditionally aimed at boys, began accepting girls into their activities in 2018.

Stateside two scout organizations, the Girl Scouts of the USA for girls and the Boy Scouts of America traditionally aimed at boys, have drifted into the air and the courts.

Girl Scouts accuses Boy Scouts in court that the recruitment activities of the Girl Scouts Association have suffered because Boy Scouts has opened up services to girls as well. According to the lawyers of Girl Scouts, the activities of Boy Scouts have caused confusion, which is why some girls have inadvertently joined the Boy Scouts.

The matter was reported, among other things British newspaper The Guardian and British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Organizations also disagree on whether the words “scout”, “scouts” or “scouting” may be used in recruitment activities.

The Scout is a global youth movement founded in Britain in the early 20th century with the aim of raising children and young people to be “responsible citizens”.

The United States boy scouts presented evidence in court on Saturday that girl scouts have launched a “field war” to prevent The Boy Scouts from involving girls in their activities, news agency AP reports.

In a statement, The Boy Scouts said it expanded its activities to girls because families had been asking for the same program for girls and boys for years. Many girls have also dreamed of the highest scout title offered by The Boy Scouts, Eagle Scout, The Boy Scouts says.

In my own in their lawsuit, the Girl Scouts have accused the Boy Scouts of harming The Girl Scouts, adding to the confusion and infringing on trademarks.

“Because of the Boy Scouts’ wrongdoing, parents have mistakenly reported their daughters to Boy Scouts, thinking it was a Girl Scouts, ”lawyers for the Girl Scouts said, according to news agency AP.

According to them, there were no mistakes before 2018, when Boy Scouts began accepting girls for their activities as well.

According to Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts has embarked on a wild recruitment campaign against girls, which has confused families and pushed hobby organizations into competition with each other.

At least 120,000 girls have joined Boy Scouts since girls ’membership became possible in 2018.

Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts have both experienced membership losses in recent years.

According to Girl Scouts lawyers, girls have been recruited using the same methods and slogans that Girl Scouts has used in their recruitment activities for decades. Organizations specifically dispute the use of the word Scout.

The Boy Scouts has pointed out that it has used the word Scout in its marketing for more than a hundred years and that no trademark infringement has taken place.

The Boy Founded in 1910, Scouts of America has been a member of the World Scout Movement since 1922.

The Girl Scouts was founded in 1912 and is a member of the World Scout Girls World Federation.