United States Georgia’s senatorial election will finally decide whether Joe Biden and Democrats will be able to change the United States after Trump’s revolutionary years

The vote in the decisive election of the majority of the Senate ends at dawn Finnish time. The two senator battles were expected to be extremely tight, and the spotlight turned to President Donald Trump again.

Georgian the state’s voting-age residents traveled to the urn on Tuesday to decide which two candidates will represent the state in the U.S. federal Senate for the next six years.

The long-awaited election was preceded by extraordinary passions, as the outcome will affect which of the major U.S. parties – Republicans or Democrats – will gain a majority in the Senate. Thus, the interest in the election was more concerned with national politics than with which individuals were nominated in a state with more than ten million inhabitants.

Interest has also been heightened by the culmination of the last battle in the ballot box in Georgia. Donald Trumpin at the end of years that went wild and greatly revolutionized the United States.

If both elections were won by a Democratic candidate, it would mean that the future President of the United States, a Democrat Joe Biden would be able to rule from a very strong starting point from 20 January. If, on the other hand, Republicans kept their current majority in the Senate, they could put a brake on Biden’s politics and governance shaping.

The election apartments close at two o’clock on Wednesday morning Finnish time. In opinion polls, the situation in the two duels was very even before the election, so it may take a long time for the election result to survive.

With Democrats is the majority in the House of Representatives of the bicameral Congress. A majority in the Senate would also mean the party would be able to pass laws through despite opposition from Republicans. In addition, Biden would be free to make appointments to the Senate that are acceptable to the Senate.

The Republicans had a 50-48 majority in the Senate below Tuesday, so the Democrats would have a chance to reach the 50-50 draw with a double victory for Georgia. In that case, Vice President of Biden Kamala Harris would play a decisive role in a vote leading to a tie.

Georgia’s re-election is being held because in both senatorial battles, no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote in the November 3 election. It meant a second round between the two candidates with the most votes.

Republican Senator David Perdue (top left) and Democratic investigative journalist Jon Ossoff, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler (bottom left) and Democrat, Baptist priest Raphael Warnock.­

A seated, one-season Republican senator has fought for another Georgia senator seat David Perdue, faced with an investigative journalist, a Democrat Jon Ossoff.

A Republican who only sat in the Senate for a year Kelly Loeffler the rival, on the other hand, is a Baptist priest representing the Democratic Party Raphael Warnock. Loeffler became a staple senator a year ago from his state’s republican governor Brian Kempin appointed. Loeffler’s predecessor Johnny Isakson resigned due to health concerns.

In the U.S., all 50 states get two seats in the Senate, while in the 435-seat House of Representatives, the number of seats in the states reflects the populations of the states.

Georgian during the senator election, President Trump once again rose to the brightest spotlight in the media, claiming again at a campaign ceremony in the state on Monday that he lost the November presidential election to Biden due to election fraud. Much of the fraud, he said, took place in Georgia.

Trump formally campaigned in the city of Dalton for Loeffler and Perdue, but he focused most of his speech on himself, like the NBC channel said.

“Trump’s visit was meant to encourage people to vote in Georgia’s Tuesday senatorial election. However, none of the people I interviewed said they came because of Kelly Loeffler or David Perdue aspiring to the Senate. They wanted to show their support for Trump, ”the HS correspondent who attended the event Anna-Sofia Berner wrote.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke of alleged electoral fraud to his supporters in Dalton, Georgia on Monday.­

Without Trump’s influence, Republican candidates were nominated to win the Georgian senator election, as the state has traditionally been leaning towards conservative politics. However, the confusion caused by Trump’s election fraud allegations could have aroused Democratic voters and made some Republicans stay at home. There were some indications of this during the advance vote.

Trumpin confusion grew when he called on the Secretary of State of Georgia, Republican, in a telephone conversation last Saturday Brad Raffenspergeria To “find” more votes for him in the November presidential election, which Trump said was fraudulent.

Last Wednesday, Trump again called on Georgian Republican Governor Brian Kemp to resign because he has not supported the president’s efforts to change the outcome of Georgia’s presidential election. Biden’s profit result was confirmed after the third calculation in early December.

On Wednesday, Republicans supporting Trump are still trying to change the election result at a congressional meeting that would normally be a mere formality. Republican candidates in Georgia’s senatorial election have supported Trump in his quest to continue as president, even if Trump lost.

“The fact is that we won the presidential election and big. And we will win tomorrow too. Democrats are trying to steal the White House. You must not let them steal the Senate, ”Trump spoke in Dalton, Georgia on Monday.