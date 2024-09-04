ANDThe author of the shooting registered this Wednesday in a state institute USA of Georgia is 14 years oldis in the custody of authorities, will be charged with murder and tried as an adult, local authorities said.

According to the criteria of

The teenager killed four people, two of them high school students Winder’s Appalachian and the other two teachers, the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said at a press conference, Chris Hosey.

Law enforcement received an alert call at 10:20 a.m. local time. The attacker, a student at the school, was found by the officers minutes after they arrived at the scene and turned himself in as soon as he saw himself surrounded.

According to the press conference, when he realized that he could be shot if he did not surrender, he surrendered, threw himself to the ground and was taken into police custody.

It is not yet known whether he was related to the victims, a link that is being investigated by the open investigation, and no details have been provided of the weapon used or how many shots were fired.

The young man has already been questioned and is cooperating with the authorities.

Law enforcement officials stressed that it is still too early to have all the information about what happened.

Authorities respond to school shooting in Georgia. Photo:X @Worldsource24 Share

What is known so far about the shooting?

Images distributed by local media in the morning showed the school evacuated, with thousands of students outside. Several ambulances and police officers attended the scene, as did a medical helicopter, which evacuated several people.

Winder, a community about an hour outside of Atlanta, has a population of about 18,338 people, according to the Census Bureau.

CNN reported that the Barrow County school system has about 15,340 students enrolled, of which 1,932 are enrolled at Apalachee High School. That school will remain closed for the rest of the week.

The Gun Violence Archive, a platform that documents acts of gun violence in the United States, reported Wednesday that there have been 384 mass shootings in the country so far this year, a term that includes at least four people injured or killed, not counting the attacker.

“We can no longer accept this as normal,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House, in which he called for the cooperation of Republicans in Congress to increase controls and bans on firearms.