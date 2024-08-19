United States | George Santos pleaded guilty

United States|George Santos will be sentenced in February.

19.8. 23:37 | Updated 19.8. 23:53

of the United States expelled from the House of Representatives George Santos has pleaded guilty to the crimes on Monday.

Santos pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and one count of identity theft. According to Reuters, the acts can result in a prison sentence of at least two, but up to 22 years.

Santos reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors on Monday. CBS News According to the deal, Santos avoided a federal fraud trial that would have been held in September. With the agreement, he has to pay damages worth $374,000.

According to CBS, Santos’ sentencing will be announced on February 7.

Santos36, was elected to the House of Representatives as the Republican nominee from New York state in the fall 2022 election.

In May 2023, he was charged with laundering campaign money to pay his own personal expenses, charging donors’ credit cards without their consent, and receiving unemployment benefits while employed.

With the criminal charges, members of the House of Representatives impeached Santos by a vote of 311–114 in December 2023.