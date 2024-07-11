United States | George Clooney withdrew his support from Joe Biden – “We need a new candidate”

United States|Joe Biden has been a good president, but it’s time for him to withdraw from the election race, says author Stephen King.

of the United States president Joe Biden financiers are withdrawing their support one by one.

The last to withdraw his support from Biden was the Oscar-winning actor George Clooneyby The New York Times written by the op-ed is titled “I love Joe Biden. But we need a new candidate.“

Clooney has been one of Biden’s most famous supporters in Hollywood and a personal friend of Biden’s. The friendship lasted, even though Biden, for example, criticized the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu — an order that Clooney’s wife, an attorney Amal Clooney had been preparing.

Just about three weeks ago, George Clooney co-hosted a big fundraising event for Biden Julia Roberts and Barack Obama’s with. CNN’s according to the event, the largest sum in the history of the Democratic Party was collected from a single event, up to 28 million dollars.

However, Clooney writes in his text that “the Biden I met three weeks ago is not the same Biden as in 2010, and not even the same as in 2020.”

Public Biden has been criticized by Clooney, for example, by a writer Stephen Kingan actor Michael Douglasa television host Stephen Colbert and actor John Cusacksays The Washington Post.

“Joe Biden has been a good president, but it’s time for him to withdraw from the race – for the sake of the America he so clearly loves,” Stephen King wrote on the messaging service in X.

Michael Douglas, on the other hand, commented on Clooney’s opinion piece that Clooney has a good point, and Biden’s problems in the debate should have been avoided.

Among other things The Wolf of Wall Street actor known for the movie Rob Reiner wrote that “my friend George Clooney has clearly stated what many of us are thinking”. Reiner directly demanded that Biden withdraw from the race and asked the Democrats to nominate someone younger.

In Hollywood, also the chairman of the board of Netflix, for example Reed Hastings has shared calling for Biden’s resignation The Economist – magazine article.

At least one of the fundraising events organized around the Democratic Party Convention in Chicago has been canceled for the time being. The organizers want to “let the dust settle”, he says CNN.

CNN’s according to the Democrat analyst interviewed, Clooney is not the only financier who has turned off the money taps for the time being.

“Everything is frozen now because no one knows what will happen,” the analyst summed up.

The financiers’ eyes are currently firmly on Biden’s appearances, especially in interviews and at Biden’s own press conference on Thursday.

Funders are “very frustrated and very worried,” says another Democratic source.