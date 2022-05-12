After two years of absence due to the pandemicthe Gay Pride marches in New York will return to a one hundred percent face-to-face modality, with an important calendar of events and several outstanding public figures of the city.

(Read: Maricoin: this is the exclusive cryptocurrency for the LGTBIQ+ community)

Agreed to take place on Sunday June 26 in Manhattan, NYC Pride, the association in charge of organizing the event, announced several stars as hosts of the eventamong them, Angelica Ross.

(He is interested in: ‘The family should be the first space to talk about sexual diversity’)

With a massive convocation that has started since the end of April, the Gay Pride parade once again seeks to amaze the world with its massive walk through the streets of the ‘Big Apple’.

Bansri Manek, CEO of the event, stated in a letter that “At a time when LGBTQIA+ people are under increased attack, the New York City Pride Parade is a beacon of hope and community“, as quoted NBCnews.

The motto that presides over the 2022 parade is “Unapologetically Us” (Us without regret) and among the personalities who will preside over the march are some of the most prominent or media members of the LGTBQ community.

This year the best-known transgender dominate among these personalities, such as Ts Madison, host of several television programs; the athlete Schuyler Bailar and the lawyer and activist Chase Strangio; They are joined by the actress and writer Punkie Johnson or the black activist Dominique Morgan.

Also, the delegation has the presence of Angelica Ross, actress in American Horror Story and who has founded a company to provide jobs to trans people in the world of technology.

The parade will begin at 12 noon on Fifth Avenue (junction with 25th Street), where almost all the massive marches in the Big Apple begin, and will pass through several places that have marked the memory of the city’s gay movement .

Among them will be the Stonewall National Monumentin it Greenwich Villageerected in tribute to the Stonewall uprising of 1969 to vindicate rights for the homosexual community, and the Memorial for the victims of AIDS, a disease that particularly affected gay men.

The march will also feature an LGBTQ street fair, called PrideFest, as well as a youth pride and music festival, called Pride Island.

This event has been held since the 1970s in New York, recently being one of the most popular events in the country, and which also already has an official television broadcast in the United States.

New York, the city where the entire homosexual protest movement began in the United States and from there it spread to the rest of the world, is possibly the city in the country with the greatest acceptance of the homosexual community, starting with the mayor himself: Mayor Eric Adams himself She frequently demonstrates in support of the rights of the LGTBQ community.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

– NATO: willing to integrate Finland ‘quickly’ if it asks for membership

– Young woman allergic to water: ‘I can’t drink a glass of water because I vomit’

– They find a body that could be Yolanda Martínez, another missing young woman