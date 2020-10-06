Using the hashtag #ProudBoys, the LGBT + community has “trolled” this tiny far-right group by posting pictures of men kissing.

The “Proud Boys”, an extreme right-wing group recently placed at the heart of American news by President Donald Trump, was trending again Monday, October 5 on Twitter. Part of the LGBT + community decided to parasitize their political message by hijacking this hashtag with images of men kissing.

Married my best friend. I’m so proud of you ❤️ #proudboys ️‍ pic.twitter.com/e4AOHAkFaq – Matthew Schueller (@ booshoe37) October 4, 2020

Carlos G. Smith, the first elected official from the LGBTQ community to sit in the Florida House of Representatives, has published a series of photos showing him with his partner, proclaiming “your two favorite #Proudboys are ready to VOTE!”.

.@JerickFL and I are joining thousands of gay men on social media to reclaim #ProudBoys from white supremacists and bigoted neo-nazis. Let’s replace the hashtag with images of love, positivity, and true PRIDE! Your two favorite #ProudBoys are here standing by, ready to VOTE! ️‍ pic.twitter.com/8k8iUlfFFx – Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) October 4, 2020

The elected official explains in his message that he has joined his voice to those of “thousands of gay men on social networks to take back [le hashtag] #ProudBoys to white supremacists and racist neo-Nazis. Let’s replace this hashtag with images of love, positivity and real PRIDE! “.

During a debate with Joe Biden, his opponent in the presidential election, Donald Trump was last week called by the moderator to explicitly condemn white supremacists, many of whom support him. But the tenant of the White House had dodged the question and preferred to call the Proud Boys, a nationalist small group advocating the superiority of the white race founded in 2016 and whose members are frequently armed during their gatherings, to “to step back and be ready”.

In reaction, George Takei, legendary “Mr. Sulu” from the Star Trek series and icon of the gay community in the United States, launched the idea on Twitter to hijack the message and the name of the Proud Boys. “What if gays took pictures of themselves kissing or doing very gay things, and posted them with #ProudBoys. I bet they wouldn’t mind that.”, he wrote.

Brad and I are #ProudBoys, legally married for 12 years now. And we’re proud of all of the gay folks who have stepped up to reclaim our pride in this campaign. Our community and allies answered hate with love, and what could be better than that. pic.twitter.com/GRtSH1ijQ8 – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 4, 2020

His nearly 3 million subscribers did not disappoint him and flooded social networks with photos with the famous hashtag, including TV stars and members of the Canadian armed forces. Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, assured the channel CNN that this campaign did not hamper its organization. “It’s not an insult. We are not homophobic”, he said.