United States | Gang bosses indicted in US – Instigated attacks on minorities, government officials and critical infrastructure

United States|A woman and a man are accused of leading a group that supported white supremacy.

of California state in the United States on Monday indicted two people who allegedly led a white supremacist group.

A 34-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are accused of inciting an attack against blacks, Jews, sexual minorities and immigrants. According to Reuters, the defendants hoped to incite a race war.

The group, known as The Terrorgram Collective, used the Telegram instant messaging service, where it was said to rejoice in the attacks carried out by white supremacists around the world. According to the court indictment, the group also incited racist violence.

The leaders of the group are each accused of 15 crimes, such as inciting hate crimes and supporting terrorism.

The group also targeted US government officials and critical infrastructure, and was intended to cause a societal collapse in the country, according to US Justice Department officials.

According to the indictment, the group’s leaders were creating a document intended to justify the group’s ideology. The document also contained detailed instructions for carrying out terrorist attacks. For example, it told how to build bombs.

According to prosecutors, the leaders also compiled a list of “high-profile” targets, including a sitting U.S. senator and a federal judge, who were believed to be opponents of white supremacy.