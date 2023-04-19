The owner of Fox News and star anchors avoided being on the witness stand in a trial related to conspiracy theories about the 2016 presidential election.

American conservative audience media company Fox News has agreed to pay $787.5 million in damages to voting equipment manufacturer Dominion as part of a settlement.

In a defamation case settled at the last minute before the start of the trial, Dominion had demanded $1.6 billion in damages from Fox for lying about the company’s manufactured voting devices used in the 2016 US presidential election.

Fox’s lawyers did not comment on the settlement to reporters, but in a statement the company acknowledged the court’s ruling that certain allegations about Dominion on the channel were baseless.

of the Dominion the voting machines have been starring the former president Donald Trump’s in conspiracy theories spread by supporters, according to which the 2020 election was fraudulent and the victory was usurped from Trump For Joe Bidenwho actually won the election.

Baseless claims about Dominion’s equipment were spread by many interviewees appearing on Fox News, whose statements were not challenged by the anchors of the channel’s programs.

In 2021, Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News had attracted a lot of attention in the United States. In court, the owner of the company, a media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the star anchors of the channel Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity would have been put on the witness stand.

Correction 19.4. 8:05 am: The baseless Dominion claims were about the 2020 presidential election, not the 2016 election.